$819.78 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $819.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.30 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $519,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,228 shares of company stock worth $10,965,781. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 568,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 156,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.05 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

