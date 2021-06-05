$837.89 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report sales of $837.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.30 million and the lowest is $825.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.87.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.52 on Friday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.