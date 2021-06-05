879,545 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 879,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,797,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.