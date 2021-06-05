$9.43 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce $9.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $38.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.57 billion to $41.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.06 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

