Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ARL opened at €20.16 ($23.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.03. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

