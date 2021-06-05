Abyss Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $858,927.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

