Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after buying an additional 273,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC opened at $65.60 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

