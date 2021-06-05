Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.59. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 32,659,833 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $117.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

