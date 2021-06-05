Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $283.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.40. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.