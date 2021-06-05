AceD (ACED) Trading 108.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $181,169.05 and $5,491.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded 108.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

