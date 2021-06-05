Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 18,804 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

