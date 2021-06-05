Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Pool stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.71. Pool Co. has a one year low of $244.91 and a one year high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

