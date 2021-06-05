Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.