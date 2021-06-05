Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,026 shares of company stock valued at $46,335,631. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

