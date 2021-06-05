Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Creative Planning boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 332,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $139.67 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

