Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of CLX opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.