Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 16,559 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

