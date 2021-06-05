Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 3,005 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $1,810,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 366.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,256.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,258.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

