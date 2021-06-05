Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 58,332 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 274.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

TRMB stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

