Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 6,826 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

