Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 160,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

