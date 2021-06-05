Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $68,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

PH stock opened at $309.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.