Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

