Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

