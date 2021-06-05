Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Snap-on by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Snap-on by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,585,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $254.34 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

