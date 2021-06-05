Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,205.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $702.02 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,165.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

