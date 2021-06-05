Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in Chubb by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

