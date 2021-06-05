Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 254.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $60.72 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

