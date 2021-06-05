Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.91 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

