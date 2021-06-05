Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,671 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

