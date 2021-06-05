Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.37 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,696 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

