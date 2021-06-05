Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $302.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.49. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.