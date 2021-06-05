Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,033 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

