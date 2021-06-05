Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.33 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $333.43 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.72 and a 12-month high of $349.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.