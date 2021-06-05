Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $461.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $463.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.