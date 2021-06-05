Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $392.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

