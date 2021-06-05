Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 86,643 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

