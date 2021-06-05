Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

NYSE:OC opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.01. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

