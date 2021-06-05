Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 20,576 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

