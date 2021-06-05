Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,998 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

