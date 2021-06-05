Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $196.71 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.80.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.