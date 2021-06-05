Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $181.64 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

