Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.