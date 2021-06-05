Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 135,979 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135,979 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.