Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 14,202 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $260.27 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

