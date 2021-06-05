Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,507 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

