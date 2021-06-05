Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 16,412 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 37,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 51.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 99.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $103.09 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

