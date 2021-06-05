Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 20,749 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

