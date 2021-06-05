Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,941 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.81.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

