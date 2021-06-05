Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 30,054 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $384.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

